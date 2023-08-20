River North

Man shot and killed at stoplight in River North, police say

A man was shot and killed while sitting at a stoplight in Chicago’s River North neighborhood on Sunday morning, police say.

According to authorities, the 24-year-old man was in his vehicle in the 800 block of North Orleans Street at approximately 3:36 a.m. when a person in a white SUV pulled up next to him and fired shots.

Police say the man was shot multiple times, and was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.

