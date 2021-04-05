Man Shot After Lawndale Crash, Chicago Police Say

A 25-year-old man was shot in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood after a crash on Monday afternoon, police said.

According to Chicago police, a 25-year-old man was driving in the 1400 block of South Kedvale just after 5 p.m. when a black SUV collided with his vehicle.

Two men then got out of the SUV and opened fire, striking him in the back.

Police say the man was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown at this time.

Neither suspect is currently in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating the incident.