Chicago Police

Man Shot After Lawndale Crash, Chicago Police Say

Generic image of police sirens.
NBC 7

A 25-year-old man was shot in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood after a crash on Monday afternoon, police said.

According to Chicago police, a 25-year-old man was driving in the 1400 block of South Kedvale just after 5 p.m. when a black SUV collided with his vehicle.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

Two men then got out of the SUV and opened fire, striking him in the back.

Local

wisconsin 22 mins ago

Wisconsin Cities: Trump Should Pay Legal Bills for Challenge

Indiana Dunes National Park 52 mins ago

Wildfire Burns 425 Acres at Indiana Dunes National Park

Police say the man was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is unknown at this time.

Neither suspect is currently in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating the incident.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Policelawndale
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us