Man shot after declining to buy cannabis on CTA Blue Line train in West Loop

A man was shot during a fight aboard a Blue Line CTA train after declining to buy cannabis from a gunman Sunday night in the West Loop, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. Sunday shortly after a 32-year-old man boarded an inbound train at the Kedzie-Homan station, according to police reports obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

As the 32-year-old rode the train, he was approached by a man who offered to sell him cannabis, the report said.

When he declined, a fight ensued and the seller pulled out a gun and fired two rounds at him, police said.

The man was shot in the right thigh and was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was in good condition, officials said.

The shooter fled the train car at the Racine Blue Line stop, 430 S. Racine St., and has not been arrested, according to the police report.

Two fired 9 mm cartridges and one fired bullet were recovered at the scene, police said.

Detectives were searching for witnesses.

“The CTA is working closely with the Chicago Police Department, which is investigating Sunday night’s incident on the Blue Line, including providing any relevant security camera footage,” the transit agency said in an email.

Area 3 detectives are investigating.