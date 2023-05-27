Man Shoots Self, Another Person While Handling Gun in River North Hotel Room

Chicago police are investigating a shooting in which a man handling a gun shot himself and a second person inside a River North hotel, authorities said.

At 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, Chicago police officers were called to Hotel Downtown Chicago, 333 N. Dearborn St., in reference to a person who had been shot. Police determined that a 23-year-old man was handling a gun inside a hotel room when it discharged, striking himself and a 25-year-old man.

The 25-year-old man was shot in the stomach and transported to an area hospital in fair condition. The individual in possession of the handgun was shot in the left hand and also said to be in fair condition. He was placed into custody, Chicago police said, noting charges were pending late Saturday afternoon.

Two guns were recovered from the scene.

The incident is under investigation by Area Three detectives