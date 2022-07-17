Man Shoots ‘Innocent Woman' in Head at Suburban Restaurant, Police Say; Judge Denies Bond

Bond has been denied for a man charged with shooting "an innocent woman" in the head early Saturday morning at a restaurant in suburban Roselle, officials announced Sunday.

On Saturday at approximately 12:29 a.m., Roselle police responded to a call of shots fired at Bulldog Ale House, located at 394 Irving Park Rd., according to police.

Upon arrival, police found a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound to the head. Authorities said she was immediately taken to an area hospital, but did not give additional information on her condition.

An investigation revealed that a restaurant employee and 22-year-old Jamie Quijano were arguing and that during the confrontation, Quijano began walking toward the exit, then turned around and began firing shots into the establishment, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Quijano fired a pistol 18 times with one shot hitting the woman in the head, according to officials.

Police said Quijano fled on foot, but was taken into custody "a short time later" at his home. Officers recovered a pistol and a magazine on the couch, as well as two live 9 mm ammunition - one in his pants and another in a satchel he had been carrying.

Sunday Morning, Judge Susan Alvarado denied Quijano bond, according to DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin and Roselle Chief of Police Steve Herron. The 22-year-old was charged with one count of attempt first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm - all of which are felony offenses.