Man sexually assaulted child in Rainbow Beach bathroom, police say

Chicago police have released a sketch of a man they say sexually assaulted a young child in a bathroom at Rainbow Beach on the Fourth of July.

According to authorities, the incident occurred Tuesday at approximately 5:30 p.m. at the beach, located in the 3000 block of East 77th Street.

Authorities say a 4-year-old was using the restroom when the suspect entered the bathroom and sexually assaulted the child before fleeing the area.

Police released a sketch of the suspect:

He is described as standing between 5-feet-8 and 5-feet-10, weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. He is described as being 35-to-45 years of age, with short black hair, unshaven facial hair. He was wearing a tan t-shirt, green shorts and black sandals.

Police are asking the public for assistance in locating the suspect. If residents were at Rainbow Beach between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., they are asked to look through any photos or videos they took to see if they can identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call Chicago police at 312-492-3810.