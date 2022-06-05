Man Seriously Injured in Stabbing at Naperville Health Club

A man was stabbed when he confronted another individual for going through his personal belongings in the locker room of a Naperville health club Sunday, authorities said.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:11 a.m. at an unspecified health club in the 3000 block of South Route 59. Authorities revealed the victim confronted a man who was going through his belongings in the locker room and was then attacked.

The suspect left the gym and was last seen heading northbound on foot, according to authorities. The victim was transported to an area hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries and was in an intensive care unit Sunday evening.

The suspect was said to be approximately 6 feet tall, 175 pounds and believed to be in his 50s. He has short hair with some gray in it, according to police. At the time of the stabbing, he was wearing a dark-colored shirt and gray shorts, authorities stated.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6666.