A man sustained serious injuries when a piece of concrete fell on him Saturday afternoon in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the city's Lower West Side, authorities said.

The incident was reported in the 1800 block of West 23rd Street, which is near the intersection of South Wood Street.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The victim was rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

What caused the piece of concrete to fall remained unclear Saturday afternoon.