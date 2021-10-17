Kennedy Expressway

Man Seriously Hurt in Kennedy Expressway Shooting

A man was seriously hurt in a shooting early Sunday on the Kennedy expressway.

The 29-year-old man was driving about 2 a.m. near the Ontario ramp leading into the westbound lanes of Interstate 90 when another vehicle fired shots, according to Illinois State Police.

He was seriously injured and was transported to an area hospital, state police said. His passenger was not injured.

The ramp was shut down for investigation and reopened about 5:55 p.m., state police said.

