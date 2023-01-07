Man Seriously Hurt After Arm Becomes Trapped in Farm Equipment: Kane County Sheriff

A man sustained serious injuries Friday afternoon when his arm became pinned in farm equipment in rural Kane County, authorities said.

At approximately 4:50 p.m., deputies with the Kane County Sheriff's Office were called to 45W600 block of Wheeler Road in Big Rock regarding a serious injury accident. Deputies and medics performed lifesaving measures on scene before the individual was taken to an Aurora hospital with critical injuries, according to officials.

The victim was identified as a 40-year-old man from Waterman and is expected to survive.

The Kane County Sheriff's Office was assisted on scene by the Big Rock Fire Department and Sugar Grove Fire Department.