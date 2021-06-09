gresham

Man Seen Shooting 2 Men in Gresham Barricades Himself in Home, Police Say

A man barricaded himself inside a home after he was seen by police shooting two men in Gresham on the South Side, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

About 12:25 a.m., officers on patrol saw a man shooting from an alley into a garage in the 8300 block of South Kerfoot Avenue, police said. A responding officer fired a shot at the man before he fled.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Officers found two males inside the garage, a 60-year-old man who was struck in the upper right thigh, and a 50-year-old man who was struck in the right leg, police said. They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the 60-year-old is in good condition and the younger man is in serious condition.

Local

Marion 37 mins ago

Body Found at Demolition Site of Landmark Illinois Motel

Coronavirus vaccinations 1 hour ago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Chicago Seeing ‘Exponential Decay,' Delta Variant Concerns

After running from the scene, the man barricaded himself inside a home, police said. The SWAT team has responded.

It is unknown if the man was struck by the officer’s shot.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

greshamChicagoChicago Violence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us