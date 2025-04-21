Man scores $1M from scratch-off lottery ticket he bought on a whim due to ‘favorite color'

Consider this a sign that your lucky superstition may just work the next time you buy a lottery ticket.

An Illinois Lottery player who purchased a $10,000,000 Bankroll scratch-off ticket recently at a Chicago gas station snagged $1 million, lottery officials said.

According to officials, the player chose the game — a green, scratch-off ticket for $50 — because of his favorite color.

“My favorite color is green because Saint Jude—my favorite Apostle—wore a green robe,” the lottery winner, who dubbed himself San Judas Tadeo, said in a news release. “I saw the green scratch-off ticket, so I took a chance—and boy, did it pay off big time."

"I was in complete shock—totally speechless," the winner, who purchased the ticket at a Speedway gas station, located at 3200 S. Cicero Ave., went on to say. "I didn’t say a word to anyone, just kept staring at the ticket. Then I slowly walked to my car like nothing had happened.”

The winner says he told his wife and kids about the $1 million win, but they didn't believe him.

"I finally scanned the ticket, and everyone’s mouths just dropped—then came the screaming, crying, and jumping up and down in joy," he said.

The winner hopes to use the money to first get his family's finances organized. After that, he hopes to take his son to the Chicago Bulls game -- VIP style.

"My son and I are huge fans, but it’s been over eight years since we’ve been to a live game," he said. "This will be our first time in the VIP section—and probably the last—a special treat for both of us."

The Speedway Gas station will also take home a $10,000 bonus cash prize, lottery officials said, for selling the winning ticket.

According to lottery officials, the $50 scratch-off instant ticket was released in 2023, with three $10 million prizes and 15 $1 million prizes.

More than 18.3 million winning Illinois Lottery scratch-off tickets have been sold since 2025, the Illinois Lottery said, resulting in $483.5 million in prizes.