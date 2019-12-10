A woman was robbed by a man who tried to force her into an alley near the University of Illinois at Chicago campus Monday on the Near West Side, according to police.

The 22-year-old was on the sidewalk about 11 a.m. in the 1400 block of West Flournoy Street when a man grabbed her and attempted to take her into an alley, Chicago police said.

The attacker took property from the woman but she was able to escape, police said. She was taken to UIC Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.

The suspect was described as a 20- to 30-year-old man, standing 5-foot-8 and weighing 130 pounds, police said. He had brown eyes and brown dreadlocks.

No arrests have been reported. Area Central detectives are investigating.