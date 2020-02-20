Man Robbed of Canada Goose Jacket on Michigan Avenue

A gunman robbed a man of his Canada Goose jacket along Michigan Avenue late Wednesday evening, according to police.

The 42-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk around 10 p.m. in the 200 block of South Michigan Avenue when an armed man came up from behind and demanded his coat, authorities said.

“All of a sudden someone jumped from a car,” the victim, who wished to remain unidentified due to safety concerns, said. “He was asking me like ‘Put your jacket off.’”

He noted the jacket was a Canada Goose coat.

The man emptied his pockets, took the coat off and handed it to the gunman, who then fled southbound on Michigan Avenue in a red Range Rover Sport, police said.

“It was just a quick, very like one-minute thing,” the victim said.

The man was not injured during the robbery, both he and authorities said.

Police are investigating whether the robbery is connected to another incident in the 200 block of East 13th Street.

There, a 26-year-old man and a 41-year-old man were walking on a sidewalk around 10:11 p.m. when they were approached from behind by two men between the ages of 16 and 26. One of the men was armed with a handgun, police said.

The pair demanded property from the two victims and fled with luxury watches, wallets, an undetermined amount of cash and fled in a red Range Rover Sport.