Man Robbed by Suspect Armed With Machete in Irving Park

A man was robbed by a suspect armed with a machete Sunday night in Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

The man, 52, was walking on the sidewalk in the 3700 block of North Troy Street about 9 p.m. when the suspect approached him and demanded his property, Chicago police said.

The suspect, believed to be a man in all black clothing between 21. and 25 years old, attempted to swing the machete at the man, causing him to fall on the ground, police said.

He then threw his wallet to the street to distract the suspect and entered the passenger side of a gray car nearby, officials said.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene and refused further medical attention.

No one was in custody.