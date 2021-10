A man was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday on a CTA Red Line train on the Near North Side.

Two people approached the 23-year-old, one of them flashing a gun, and took his cellphone before exiting the train, police said.

Officers met the victim at the Belmont Avenue Red Line stop in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue, police said. He was not injured.

No one was in custody.