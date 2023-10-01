Man riding scooter killed in Logan Square hit-and-run

A 42-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a scooter in Chicago’s Logan Square neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to police, the man was riding in the 3900 block of West Fullerton at approximately 2:20 a.m. when the driver of a silver Honda Civic failed to stop at a red light and struck him in the intersection.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the Civic fled the scene, and remains at-large.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The CPD’s Major Accidents Unit is investigating the collision, and no further information is available at this time.