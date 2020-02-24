606 trail

Man Riding Bicycle Stabbed on Chicago’s 606 Trail

The 30-year-old male victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and listed in stable condition

A man riding a bicycle was stabbed Monday afternoon on the 606 Trail on Chicago's Northwest Side, police confirmed.

At approximately 12:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of West Bloomingdale Avenue, an unknown offender kicked a 30-year-old man's bike, knocking the victim off.

The offender then jumped on top of the victim and stabbed him with an unknown object before fleeing eastbound. The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital and listed in stable condition.

No one was arrested as of Monday evening. The incident remained under investigation by Area North detectives.

