Man Rescued From Roof of Burning Home in Austin

A 53-year-old man was rescued from the roof of a burning home Wednesday in Austin on the West Side.

About 5 a.m. fire crews responded to the 5800 block of West Erie Street, for calls of a house on fire, Chicago police said. Crews were able to put out the blaze about 30 minutes later.

The man climbed out of a window of the burning home and was rescued after he was found clinging to the roof, Chicago fire officials said.

He was taken to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park for treatment for minor burns and smoke inhalation, officials said. He is in good condition.

An investigation into the origin of the fire is ongoing.