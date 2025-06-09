Man reported missing from suburban concert venue believed to be found dead

A suburban man who went missing after a concert at the Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park Saturday night has been found dead, authorities said.

Tinley Park's Public Safety Department had issued an alert for a missing 50-year-old man, identified as Timothy Fogt, who was last seen leaving the amphitheater around 11 p.m. Saturday in Tinley Park. He was was wearing a black jacket and white Live Nation T-shirt at the time.

Pierce the Veil, Sleeping with Sirens and Beach Weather were performing at the venue that evening.

Hours later, the department canceled its alert, saying Fogt had been located, and to "please keep his family in your thoughts."

His daughter posted on social media that her father was found "deceased."

While no further details were released on Fogt, Illinois State Police reported a 50-year-old Romeoville man was struck by a semi-trailer just after midnight Sunday in the center lane of eastbound Interstate 80 just west of Oak Park Avenue.

State police said the man struck by the semi, who they did not identify, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tinley Park Fire Department. Multiple lanes of the expressway were closed at the time and authorities said the crash was "not classified as a hit and a run crash," but remains under investigation.

The Will County coroner's office could not immediately be reached for comment.