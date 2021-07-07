Man Posts Bond After Guns Allegedly Found on Windowsill of Room Overlooking Lakefront

A man who was arrested after an employee discovered a rifle and a handgun on the windowsill of his Chicago hotel room has posted bond and will be released from custody Wednesday, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office says.

According to officials, Keegan Casteel, 32, has posted bond, and is expected to be released Wednesday.

Casteel is facing two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon without a FOID card in connection with his arrest, which took place over the Fourth of July weekend at Chicago’s W Hotel.

According to police, an employee at the hotel, located in the 600 block of North Lake Shore Drive, reported to officers that a 32-year-odl man had a rifle inside of his hotel room.

Officers responded to the scene and found a handgun, a rifle and rifle magazines sitting on the windowsill of the room. The room was located on the hotel’s 12th floor, and had a view of the Ohio Street Beach, according to police.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing, according to Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, and the joint terrorism task force is also investigating the incident.

Casteel was taken into custody without incident, and authorities are continuing their investigation, with no motive yet publicly released.

The employee who saw the weapons was praised by Brown, who says that the worker “likely prevented a tragedy” in the case.

"This employee saw something by entering the room to clean it that likely prevented a tragedy from happening," Brown said. "So it’s significant and very valuable and we ought to heed a lot of praise on that employee for being aware and letting us know so we can react quickly and potentially avoid a tragedy."

Casteel’s bond had been set at $10,000. His next court date is scheduled for July 14.