Man Posing as Delivery Driver Charged in Chicago Home Invasion, Sex Assault

Forrest Petersen is charged with forcing his way into a Chicago woman's home last month, police said

Chicago Police

A man posing as a delivery driver forced his way into a woman’s home last month and sexually assaulted her in her Albany Park home, Chicago police say.

Forrest Petersen, 57, of suburban Round Lake, is charged with home invasion and aggravated criminal sexual assault, according to police.

Petersen was allegedly holding a package when a 29-year-old woman answered her front door about 8:10 p.m. Dec. 29, 2019, in the 4200 block of North Francisco Avenue, Chicago police said.

When she let him into the building, he grabbed her and sexually assaulted her, police said. He allegedly ran off after the woman fought back.

Petersen was arrested Wednesday evening in the 900 block of Village Drive in Round Lake, police said. He was expected to appear in court Friday.

