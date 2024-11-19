Man planned to travel to Florida from Chicago to kidnap child for ransom: Police

A man who was arrested at Union Station with toys and zip ties over the weekend allegedly planned to travel to Florida to kidnap a child, authorities say.

Devontay Shields was taken into custody at the station on Saturday on suspicion of attempted kidnapping, according to an affidavit attached to a search warrant application for Shields’ phone filed Monday federal court.

Law enforcement officials allegedly recovered a “Lankybox” toy, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Action figure and self-cutting zip ties when they searched a bag Shields was carrying, the document states.

The investigation into Shields began Nov. 11, when a law enforcement source reached out to special agents to notify them that Shields wanted to meet with a cooperating defendant to get money to travel to Florida to kidnap a child for ransom, according to the document.

Shields allegedly sent screenshots of the private school in Fort Lauderdale that he wanted to target, the document states.

On Nov. 12 the law enforcement source drove Shields to the Chicago area from Danville. Shields then met with the law enforcement source and the cooperating defendant, who were wearing audio recording equipment.

During the conversation, Shields allegedly said “imma get me a little boy” and he needed $1,000 to carry out his plan. He would be requesting a ransom of $100,000.

Over the next few days Shields bought children’s toys, zip ties, a BB gun and two one-way Amtrak tickets destined for Miami, the document states. He also rented a car and found a hotel room for his visit.

Shields was arrested while trying to board the train about 6:20 p.m. Saturday. He agreed to speak with investigators and claimed he was visiting Florida because “he had never been there before and wanted to see how it was,” according to the document.

He admitted that he bought all the items he was found with, but he denied knowing anything about a plan to kidnap a child in Florida, the document states.