Man Pepper-Sprayed During Robbery in Lakeview

A 52-year-old man was seriously wounded Monday after he was stabbed and pepper-sprayed in Lake View on the North Side.

He was walking in the 3200 block of North Sheffield Avenue about 7:50 a.m. when two or three males approached him and sprayed him with a “chemical irritant,” according to Chicago police.

They stabbed him in the back and arm, took his property and ran, police said.

The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.

No arrests have been made.

