Man Ordered Held Without Bail After Allegedly Stabbing Woman to Death at Wicker Park Walgreens

A judge has ordered the 18-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing an employee at a North Side Walgreens store held without bail after a court hearing Wednesday.

Sincere Williams, who is currently facing first degree murder charges in the stabbing death of 32-year-old Olga Maria Calderon on Sunday, was denied bail during a hearing. He is due back in court Sept. 28.

According to Chicago police, the stabbing occurred just after 9:30 a.m. at the store in the 1300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue. Authorities say Calderon was stocking shelves at the store when Williams grabbed her around the neck. When she tried to break away, he stabbed her multiple times.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Cook County prosecutors laid out part of their case against Williams Wednesday, saying that he pre-planned his crime, wearing a second set of clothes under his outfit so he could discard the bloody garments near the store when he fled.

Although there were no eyewitnesses at the scene, surveillance footage did capture Williams entering the Walgreens location Sunday morning. Investigators found more footage showing him walking back to his home after the stabbing, and used a bloodhound to help track him to his residence, where he was arrested after the crime.

Winstrom said authorities "strongly believe" Williams is involved in at least two other robberies, both of which took place on Sept. 2, including one at the same Walgreens where Calderon was stabbed.

"Not sure what set him off in this one," Winstrom said, noting that in at least one robbery "there was immediate compliance."

Walgreens said in a statement it was working with authorities on the investigation into the case.

"We are very saddened to learn of this tragic incident, and extend our deepest condolences, thoughts and prayers to the family and loved ones of our team member," the statement read. "The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority, and we’re continuing to work with local authorities in their investigation. We are also making counseling and other resources available to our other store team members at this location."

The store was closed Sunday.

"A young lady, going to work, trying to raise a family, and this is an unbelievably tragic incident," said CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan.