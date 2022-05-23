Man Loses Both Legs After Hit-and-Run Crash on Michigan Avenue

The life-changing event that happened to a St. Louis couple this month was random and unexpected, with a man losing his legs after he was struck in a hit-and-run crash in downtown Chicago.

Bryce Summary came to Chicago earlier this month with his wife for a conference.

On the evening of May 12, the couple was walking on the sidewalk on North Michigan Avenue when Bryce was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

While he survived, his legs were severely damaged.

“We were walking to dinner on Michigan Avenue,” said his wife, Amy. “I just heard him say 'look at that' and then I felt a push and I looked and saw a white SUV coming at us. I was able to run and I heard the crash, and I turned around thinking he was behind me, and he wasn’t there when I turned around.”

Chicago Police tell us they were conducting a traffic stop in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue, when the driver took off.

They say the 2015 Mercedes Benz was traveling eastbound on Ohio Street when it ran a red light and struck a 2013 Chevy Equinox that was also heading eastbound on the street.

After that collision, the Mercedes Benz collided with Bryce and a utility box located on the sidewalk.

Then driver of the Mercedes left the vehicle and ran eastbound on Ohio Street, and remains at large nearly two weeks after the crash.

Bryce suffered severe injures to both of his legs. Medical workers who saw the crash and jumped into action.

“They were able to apply life-saving tourniquets to his legs,” Amy said. "They were were nurses from Northwestern on their way home.

Bryce was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where doctors tried their best to save both of his legs.

“First we had hope he would be able to keep both of his legs, but after four or five days we were informed that he would lose the right,” said his brother, Justin. “Then, we found out the left could not be saved and had to go too. At this point, he's had six surgeries.

Amid escalating expenses, the family says will need help with medical bills and all the other expenses. They've started an online fundraiser that they hope will help Bryce, along with the couple's 2-year-old and 5-year-old sons.

“We have to worry about getting his house ready for him,” a family member said.

‘I’m currently staying in a hotel…my in-laws are also staying a hotel for the foreseeable future,” Amy added.

The family is also asking anyone with video of the crash to share it with Chicago police as the investigation continues.