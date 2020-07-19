Man Killed, Woman Shot in Loop

Two people were shot, one fatally, in the Loop early Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.

Officers were waved down by two victims requesting medical assistance after being shot at around 2:35 a.m. near the 300 block of N. Wabash Avenue, according to police.

A 35-year-old man was shot one time in the neck and taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition where he died, police said.

The other victim, a 25-year-old woman, was shot two times in the left arm and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area 3 Detectives are investigating.