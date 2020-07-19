The Loop

Man Killed, Woman Shot in Loop

Officers were waved down by two victims requesting medical assistance after being shot at around 2:35 a.m. near the 300 block of N. Wabash Avenue, according to police

By Molly Walsh

A 35-year-old man was shot and killed near the 300 block of N. Wabash at around 2:35 a.m. on July 19.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Two people were shot, one fatally, in the Loop early Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.

Officers were waved down by two victims requesting medical assistance after being shot at around 2:35 a.m. near the 300 block of N. Wabash Avenue, according to police.

A 35-year-old man was shot one time in the neck and taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition where he died, police said.

Local

gresham 3 hours ago

Boy, 14, Shot in Gresham

Chicago FOP 10 hours ago

Chicago FOP Leader Drafts Letter to President Trump, Asking for Federal Help to Combat Violence

The other victim, a 25-year-old woman, was shot two times in the left arm and was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area 3 Detectives are investigating.

This article tagged under:

The LoopChicago PoliceFatal ShootingNorthwestern Hospital
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us