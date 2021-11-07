Man Killed, Woman Injured After Argument Leads to Shooting in Bronzeville

Chicago police are investigating after a man was killed and a woman was injured after a verbal altercation escalated into gunfire in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood early Sunday.

According to authorities, a 27-year-old woman was standing inside of an establishment in the 4600 block of South King Drive at approximately 12:17 a.m. when a man stepped on her shoes.

Police say that a 25-year-old man then got into a verbal altercation with a group of men. One of the men pulled out a weapon and opened fire, striking both the 25-year-old man and 27-year-old woman.

The man was shot in the neck, chest, arm and torso, and was pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to police. The woman was shot in the chin, and was taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

No suspects are currently in custody, and no suspect description was immediately made available.