Man Killed While Protecting Daughter From Shooting; Police Release Surveillance Photos

Chicago police released new surveillance pictures of a man wanted for a deadly shooting Thursday morning in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Family of Travell Miller said he was taking his 7-year-old daughter to school when he was gunned down in the middle of traffic near Chicago Avenue and Sacramento Boulevard around 7:30 a.m.

“I want the person found. I don’t want them to continue to walk the streets and be free and my child can’t walk the streets and be free, ever,” cried Aquantas Gilmore, Travell's mother.

Gilmore was on the phone with her son and heard the gunshots.

“We were just having our normal conversations and then in the midst of the conversation I can tell he was startled because he was just like, 'what the,' and then that’s when I heard everything,” she said.

Family said Miller died protecting his young daughter. She survived the shooting. The young girl wanted to talk about her dad.

She cried and said she pleaded for him to stay with her, according to family members.

Miller was a single father of two girls. He worked as a bartender to provide and care for them, even in his final moments of life.

“He was a great man, a great father, a warm loving son,” said his father Joseph Gilmore. “I want people to know who my son is.”

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help find the person responsible for Miller’s murder. Police released several surveillance pictures of the suspect. He’s believed to be between 18-20 years old, between 5’8 – 5’10, slender build, dark hair with twists. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and brown work boots.

His vehicle is described as a silver Pontiac Grand Prix, two-door, tinted windows, sunroof, no front or rear plates with possible damage to the driver’s side rear quarter panel.

“He’ll have to pay for what he did one way or another,” said Gilmore.

Family believes the shooting was random. If you recognize the suspect, you can submit an anonymous tip at CPDTip.com.