Man killed, suspect at-large in Brainerd hit-and-run collision

A 35-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle in Chicago’s Brainerd neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to police, the man was crossing the roadway in the 700 block of West 95th Street at approximately 2:26 a.m. when he was struck by a gray Dodge Durango.

Police say the Durango continued driving westbound on the roadway after the collision, and the driver’s whereabouts are unknown at this time.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago police, and an investigation remains ongoing.