Fatal Shooting

Man Killed in West Ridge Robbery Attempt, Chicago Police Say

The 66-year old victim was shot and killed in an attempted robbery late Monday at a food and liquor store.

crime

A man was shot during an attempted robbery Monday night in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood.

At approximately 9:50 p.m., a 66-year-old man was working behind the counter of a food and liquor store in the 6300 block of North Western Avenue when he was approached by an armed suspect who demanded money from the register, Chicago police said.

He refused to comply and was shot in the chest, officials said.

According to police, the victim had a gun and tried to return fire but did not strike the suspect during the altercation.

The victim was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was listed in critical condition, police said. He later died from his injuries.

No one was in custody, and police are continuing to investigate.

