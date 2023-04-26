Man Killed in Stabbing on Chicago's Northwest Side

Chicago police say a man is dead after he was stabbed during an altercation Wednesday in the Mayfair neighborhood on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, the incident occurred inside a residence in the 4700 block of North Kilpatrick at approximately 1 p.m.

Two men became involved in a verbal altercation when a 23-year-old allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed a 56-year-old multiple times.

Police say the victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There is no word on the whereabouts of the suspect, and Area Five Detectives are investigating the attack.