Mayfair

Man Killed in Stabbing on Chicago's Northwest Side

NBC Universal, Inc.

Chicago police say a man is dead after he was stabbed during an altercation Wednesday in the Mayfair neighborhood on the city’s Northwest Side.

According to police, the incident occurred inside a residence in the 4700 block of North Kilpatrick at approximately 1 p.m.

Two men became involved in a verbal altercation when a 23-year-old allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed a 56-year-old multiple times.

Police say the victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

There is no word on the whereabouts of the suspect, and Area Five Detectives are investigating the attack.

This article tagged under:

Mayfair
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us