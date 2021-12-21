albany park

Man Killed in Shootout in Albany Park

A man was killed during a shootout Tuesday morning in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

The man was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his face in the 4600 block of North Central Park Avenue around 5:30 a.m., Chicago police said.

Witnesses told officers the man was involved in a shootout with someone in a dark-colored sedan that fled south, police said.

The man, in his late 20s or early 30s, was brought to Illinois Masonic Hospital and pronounced dead, police said. His name has not been released.

The 17th District, which covers Albany Park, has seen 51 shootings through Dec. 12, according to police statistics. That’s a 19% decrease over the same period last year, when there were 63 shootings.

Murders have also decreased in the district over last year, from 11 to 5, according to the numbers.

