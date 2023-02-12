Chicago Police

Man Killed in Rogers Park Shooting, Chicago Police Say

By James Neveau

Blue flasher light of siren of police car at night city street.
Getty Images

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed on Chicago’s North Side Sunday morning, police say.

According to authorities, officers received a shots-fired call and discovered the man lying on a sidewalk in the 1700 block of West Greenleaf at approximately 1:50 a.m.

He had been shot in the left leg and the chest, and was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us