Man Killed in Rogers Park Shooting, Chicago Police Say

A 23-year-old man was shot and killed on Chicago’s North Side Sunday morning, police say.

According to authorities, officers received a shots-fired call and discovered the man lying on a sidewalk in the 1700 block of West Greenleaf at approximately 1:50 a.m.

He had been shot in the left leg and the chest, and was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

No suspects are in custody, and police are continuing to investigate the shooting.