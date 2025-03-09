Man killed in River North neighborhood after argument ends in gunfire

A 25-year-old man was killed Sunday morning in the River North neighborhood after an argument ended in gunfire, Chicago police said.
According to authorities, the man became involved in a verbal altercation with another individual in the 500 block of North Franklin at approximately 3:15 a.m.
A short time later the altercation turned physical and the suspect pulled out a weapon, firing multiple shots into the victim’s chest, police said.
The 25-year-old was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
According to police, the suspect fled the scene, and an investigation remains underway into the shooting.
