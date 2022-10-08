Man Killed in Planet Fitness Shooting, Lansing Police Say

Police in south suburban Lansing are investigating after a man was shot and killed at Planet Fitness Friday evening, authorities said.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., officers with the Lansing Police Department were called to Planet Fitness, 17675 Torrence Ave., regarding a report of shots fired, police said in a news release. When officers arrived, they located a man who had been shot.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. He has yet to be identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

The Lansing Police Department and South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force are investigating, with the assistance of crime scene investigators from the Illinois State Police.

Anyone who may have information about what led up to the shooting is asked to call Lansing police at 708-895-7150.