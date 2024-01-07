Man killed in North Lawndale shooting, police say

A man is dead after he was killed in a drive-by shooting Sunday morning in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the shooting was reported in the 600 block of South Washtenaw Avenue just after 6 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a 49-year-old man was standing outside when a vehicle approached, and an unknown number of assailants opened fire, striking him multiple times.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No suspects are in custody, and Area Four detectives are investigating.