Noble Square

Man killed in Noble Square shooting, Chicago police say

Chicago police say a 44-year-old man was shot and killed in the Noble Square neighborhood Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the man was standing outside when a person walked up to him and began firing shots, striking him multiple times.

Police say the victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody at this time, and Area Three detectives are investigating the shooting.

