Man killed in Near West Side shooting, Chicago police say

A 30-year-old man is dead after he was shot on Chicago’s Near West Side on Saturday morning.

Just before 4 a.m., Chicago police were called to the 2500 block of West Monroe after a report of shots being fired at the location.

Upon arrival, they found the man lying on the ground after he was shot in the chin and ankle, police say.

The man was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Area Four detectives are investigating, and no suspects are in custody.