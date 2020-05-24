Logan Square

Man Killed in Logan Square Shooting

The 28-year-old was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head , police said

By Sun-Times Media

Sam Kelly/Sun-Times

A man was shot to death Saturday in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The 28-year-old was found on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head at 11:08 p.m. in the 3400 block of West North Avenue, according to Chicago police. Two males were seen running from the scene.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.

