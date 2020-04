A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Little Village Saturday evening.

The man, between 40 and 50 years old, was crossing the street about 8:35 p.m. in the 4100 block of W. 31st St. when he was struck by a white SUV, police said.

The SUV continued eastbound on 31st St. and fled the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police's Major Accident unit is investigating.