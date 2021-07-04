Man Killed in Jet Ski Incident Near Douglas: Chicago Police

A man died after he was hit by a jet skit Sunday in Lake Michigan near Douglas.
The 53-year-old man was driving a jet ski near the 3100 block of South Lake Shore Drive t-boned into another jet ski, Chicago police said.
A 27-year-old man riding in the other jet ski suffered a trauma and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He died of his injuries.
Local
He hasn’t been identified.
A woman, 25, who was riding with the 27-year-old, suffered minor injuries and was taken the same hospital in good condition. No one else was injured.
Chicago police are investigating.
Copyright CHIST - SunTimes