Man Killed in Hit-And-Run while Walking on Bishop Ford

A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Friday on the Bishop Ford Freeway near Pullman on the Far South Side.

He was on foot about 10:25 p.m. when he was hit by the vehicle on southbound I-94 near 115th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

The man was pronounced dead and the vehicle fled the scene, state police said. No vehicle description is available.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

It was not immediately clear what the man was doing walking on the expressway, according to state police. All southbound lanes remain closed for investigation.