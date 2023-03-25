Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A 31-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Montrose Avenue exit Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said a 36-year-old man was driving southbound in a SUV just before 7:15 a.m. in the 4300 block of DuSable Lake Shore Drive with a passenger.

According to officials, the driver of a white SUV traveling the same direction struck the other SUV before fleeing the scene.

The passenger of the vehicle, a 31-year-old man, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle was also taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where the extent of his injuries is currently unknown.

The crash is under investigation by the Major Accidents Unit. There is currently no further information.