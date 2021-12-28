Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in Suburban Des Plaines

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Monday in suburban Des Plaines.

Ian Clark, 41, was walking about 10:30 p.m. across Touhy Avenue near Lee Street when he was struck by a westbound silver-colored sedan, Des Plaines police said.

Clark was found unresponsive on the roadway and taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the sedan continued westbound and stopped at a red light before fleeing, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 847-391-5400.