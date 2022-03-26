Man Killed in Fashion Outlets of Chicago Shooting Identified; 1 Person of Interest Located

The man killed in a shooting Friday night at the Fashion Outlets of Chicago, which left another person injured in critical condition, has been identified.

The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m., when the Rosemont Department of Public Safety received several 911 calls in regard to shots fired at the popular suburban shopping center.

One man who was shot was transported to the hospital where he was initially listed in critical condition, but later died as a result of his injuries, said Rosemont Department of Public Safety Sgt. Joe Balogh.

He was identified as 20-year-old Joel Valdes, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

A 15-year-old girl was also shot and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, Balogh said.

A third person may have been shot and then fled the scene, according to Balogh, but that remained unclear as of late Friday night.

Rosemont Public Safety tweeted Friday night that one person of interest had been located, noting that the search of the mall had been completed.

Following the shooting, police were looking for two male suspects who left the area in a red vehicle after the incident and were in the process of reviewing surveillance video.

Several witnesses recounted hearing shots and seeing crowds of people running in the chaotic moments that followed.

The mall remained an active crime scene as multiple areas were taped off while police continued their investigation. The Fashion Outlets of Chicago will remain closed for the "immediate future," Rosemont officials said. It wasn't immediately clear when the mall will reopen.

A reunification site was set up at the Murray Bros. Caddyshack Restaurant, 9546 Balmoral Ave. for those who were separated from loved ones.

The Rosemont Department of Public Safety is asking those who witnessed the shooting to come forward. Anyone with information can reach Rosemont authorities at 847-823-1134.