Man Killed in Douglas Drive-By Shooting

Police say the victim was driving on 31st Street in the Douglas neighborhood overnight when he was shot.

Taped off crime scene on street at night with flashing police lights
A man was fatally shot while driving in Douglas Tuesday night, police said.

The 30-year-old man, who has yet to be identified, was driving eastbound around 10:15 p.m. in the 200 block of East 31st Street when someone in a white sedan fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police didn’t release further details.

