Man Killed in Douglas Drive-By Shooting

A man was fatally shot while driving in Douglas Tuesday night, police said.

The 30-year-old man, who has yet to be identified, was driving eastbound around 10:15 p.m. in the 200 block of East 31st Street when someone in a white sedan fired shots, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

Police didn’t release further details.