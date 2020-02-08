Man Killed in Aurora Shooting

(AURORA) A man was shot to death Friday in west suburban Aurora.

Officers were dispatched just before midnight for reports of a person shot at an apartment in the 400 block of Sherman Avenue, according to a statement from Aurora police. They arrived to find the 20-year-old with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Paramedics took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said the shooting did not appear to be a random attack. Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 630-256-5500 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.