A 20-year-old man killed Sunday in a shooting in Aurora survived a gunshot wound when he was 3 years old, according to media report.

Juanya Booker, of Montgomery, was among five adults shot early Sunday at a home in the 700 block of South 5th Street, Aurora police said.

Booker was pronounced dead after the shooting, according to police spokesman Paris Lewbel. Four other men and women, between ages 18 and 25, were treated at hospitals, Lewbel said. All but one have since been released.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Booker was killed one week after 15-year-old Jasmine Noble was shot to death in the 400 block of Florida Avenue. Police are conducting a death investigation into that shooting, and trying to piece together its “suspicious circumstances,” Lewbel said.

In 2002, Booker survived a gunshot wound when he was 3 years old, according to Aurora Beacon-News. He was wounded with his 6-year-old brother as they sat in the back of their family’s station wagon in the 400 block of North Harrison Avenue, the Beacon-News reported.

At the time, the shooting sparked outrage in the community and calls for an end to gang violence, the Beacon-News reported.