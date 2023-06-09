Man killed in 4-vehicle crash on I-57 in Cook County

A 52-year-old Chicago man was killed in a four-vehicle crash on I-57 near Calumet Sag Road on Friday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Officials said that a truck-tractor with a semi-trailer was broken down and parked on the left shoulder in the southbound lanes of I-57 near Calumet Sag Road at around 8:25 a.m., with two other vehicles, both sedans, traveling in the middle lane.

According to police, the driver of a third sedan was traveling in the right lane before moving across all lanes of traffic to the left for unknown reasons, striking the back of the semi-trailer before swerving back to the right.

Police said the two sedans traveling in the middle lane were both struck by debris in the crash.

According to authorities, the driver of the sedan originally traveling in the right lane was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man's identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

Police said none of the other drivers were injured in the collision. There is currently no further information.